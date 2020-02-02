News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One lane of the N40 currently closed due to crash

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 02:45 PM

Gardaí and the fire service are responding to a road traffic collision on the N40 South Link Road in Cork.

A collision has been reported on the N40 eastbound on the flyover after J6 Kinsale Road heading for Douglas.

One lane of the road is currently closed.

Motorists are reporting long tailbacks and slow-moving traffic in the area.

Four units from the Cork city fire brigade are on the scene. They were alerted to the incident at 1.47pm.

Gardaí and an ambulance are also present.

Cork City Fire Brigade has advised drivers to take care if travelling in the area.

"Please slow down and use caution in the area while crews deal with the incident," they said.


