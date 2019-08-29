One injured in Co Wicklow fire

A person was injured in a fire in Bray, Co Wicklow earlier this evening.

A Wicklow Fire Service crew from the town backed up by colleagues from Greystones tackled the blaze.

Thick black smoke was visible rising from the scene at an industrial estate off the Boghall road on the south side of the town.

The casualty was treated for burns at the scene by paramedics.

#Bray Fire Crew supported by colleagues from #Greysones dealt with a serious fire in an industrial setting this evening off the Boghall Road. Compressed Air Foam very effective. One person suffering from burns treated by ambulance personnel. pic.twitter.com/OdOomW0XBc — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) August 29, 2019