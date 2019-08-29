News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One injured in Co Wicklow fire

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 08:01 PM

A person was injured in a fire in Bray, Co Wicklow earlier this evening.

A Wicklow Fire Service crew from the town backed up by colleagues from Greystones tackled the blaze.

Thick black smoke was visible rising from the scene at an industrial estate off the Boghall road on the south side of the town.

The casualty was treated for burns at the scene by paramedics.

FireWicklow

