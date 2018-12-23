One in three over-65s lives alone; ALONE is asking everyone to reach out to older neighbours

The charity ALONE says Christmas can be one of the loneliest times of the year for some older people.

ALONE supports older people to age at home, and is asking members of the public to reach out to their older neighbours and friends over the Christmas holidays.

It is also appealing to people to donate to the charity by logging onto www.alone.ie

ALONE CEO Sean Moynihan said many older people do not have anyone to share the festive season with.

"100,000 older people suffer isolation and loneliness to the extent that it will shorten their lives," he said. "One in three over-65s live on their own.

"So this time of year - which can be a joyous time for lots of people, and for lots of older people - isn't the same for everybody."