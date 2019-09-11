News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research shows

One in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research shows
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 10:21 AM

One in six school children is classified as overweight or obese however levels have stabilised in recent years, especially in girls.

That is according to a new national nutrition survey of primary school children in Ireland.

The study was carried out by a team of researchers from University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology, University College Dublin and Technological University Dublin.

It found that the majority of children in Ireland, 78%, are within the normal weight range.

16% of children are overweight or obese, down from 25% in the last survey.

It also found that obesity levels have stabilised especially in girls going from 30% in the last survey to 19%.

Intakes of fruit and vegetables are low with children are eating about three servings a day, well below the recommended five to seven-a-day.

The survey also found that 69% of children met the recommendation of at least 60 minutes per day of physical activity.

READ MORE

Stakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonald

More on this topic

Dublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutesDublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutes

Irish Heart Foundation 'dismayed' after planning permission granted to fast-food restaurant near schoolIrish Heart Foundation 'dismayed' after planning permission granted to fast-food restaurant near school

Study concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesityStudy concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesity

Weighty issues: Appetite for appsWeighty issues: Appetite for apps


TOPIC: Obesity

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Meat Industry Ireland called on to 'get down off their high horse' and return to talks Meat Industry Ireland called on to 'get down off their high horse' and return to talks

Stakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonaldStakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonald

First-time buyers earning more than €80,000 account for more than a third of all mortgage drawdownsFirst-time buyers earning more than €80,000 account for more than a third of all mortgage drawdowns


Lifestyle

Irish writer Ronan Bennett has teamed up with Drake to resurrect gritty drama Top Boy, writes Ed Power.Irish writer teams up with Drake to resurrect Top Boy drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »