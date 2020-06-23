News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One in seven TDs hires family for jobs paying up to €52k

One in seven TDs hires family for jobs paying up to €52k
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 07:06 AM

One in seven TDs have hired family members to work with them in the Dáil.

The salary for the roles can be up to €52k.

TDs are given an allowance every year to hire assistants, with 23 giving jobs to family members, according to the Irish Independent.

Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Martin Heydon has employed his wife, the same as Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming.

Sean Sherlock of the Labour Party's sister works alongside him in the Dáil, while Steven Matthews from the Green Party has given his wife a job.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath's daughter and niece share the role of parliamentary assistant, while another daughter works part-time as his secretarial assistant.

For the two roles that can be offered, Parliamentary Assistant and Secretarial Assistant, the salary can be between €24k and €52k.

READ MORE

Air India disaster remembered in Cork 35 years on

More in this Section

Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virusTwo further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus

Appeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findingsAppeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findings

Covid-19 has 'exacerbated' problems for childcare providers who want long-term planCovid-19 has 'exacerbated' problems for childcare providers who want long-term plan

Disneyland Paris announces reopening date and safety measuresDisneyland Paris announces reopening date and safety measures


Lifestyle

Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time, and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series .Tuesday's TV Highlights: Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »