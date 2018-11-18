Home»ireland

One in hospital after 'fight night' mass brawl in Shannon hotel

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 05:34 PM
By Pat Flynn

One person was hospitalised after a mass brawl broke at a kickboxing event at a hotel in Co Clare last night.

Shocking video footage of the violent incident has been posted on social media showing the vicious altercation during which chairs, bottles and other projectiles were thrown at people.

The ‘Fight Night’ the Oakwood Hotel in Shannon was brought to an abrupt end halt at around 11pm last night after the brawl broke out on the function room floor.

As many as 10 men and women were involved in the serious public order incident. Gardaí from Shannon and Ennis responded to the scene.

The footage shows a woman throwing several chairs at people while a shirtless man was tackled to the ground was about toss another chair. One man was stuck on the head with a chair while he was involved in a fight on the floor.

People were also filmed throwing bottles across the hall.

An announcement was made from the stage asking people to make their way towards the emergency exits.

Gardaí confirmed however that only one person, a male, was taken to hospital for treatment. They said he was not seriously injured. The Garda spokesman also confirmed that no arrests were made on the night but that an investigation is underway.

Gardaí at Shannon station are investigating the serious incident.


