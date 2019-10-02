News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One In Four: 'We will never know what happened to people we turned away' over lack of funds

One In Four: 'We will never know what happened to people we turned away' over lack of funds
One In Four executive director Maeve Lewis.
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 05:05 PM

One In Four has said it may never know what happened to people it had to "turn away" last year when it closed its waiting list because it could not cope with demand from victims of sexual abuse.

The charity said demand for its services surged ahead of the visit by Pope Francis to Ireland last year and that its application for emergency funding was unsuccessful.

Writing in the organisation's annual report, One In Four executive director Maeve Lewis said 2018 was "a difficult year" and that demand for services by adult survivors of child sexual abuse "continued to outstrip our ability to respond in a timely way".

"The situation was exacerbated by the visit to Ireland by Pope Francis in August," she said.

"Unfortunately our application for emergency funding to deal with this exceptional circumstance was unsuccessful.

"We will never know what happened to the people, many of them desperate, whom we had to turn away."

Deirdre Kenny, Advocacy Director, said: "There is no doubt the visit of Pope Francis in August 2018 reactivated old feelings of anger and frustration for many survivors", adding that many expressed their "despair and hurt with the lack of genuine acknowledgement of the harm the Church has caused".

One In Four had previously revealed a surge in demand for its services around the time of the Belfast rape trial and the annual report shows that 556 people used its advocacy service last year. Of those a quarter related to sexual abuse within the family but 23% related to abuse by a member of a clerical or religious order, while 21% related to abuse by someone outside the family.

One In Four made 63 Child Protection Notifications to Tusla last year on foot of those advocacy contacts and provided child protection information in 164 instances, as well as support in making a garda statement in 25 cases and accompanying people at trial stage in 19 cases. In total, 35 clients were supported in the criminal courts last year and 23 cases went to trial, with four guilty pleas and two guilty verdicts, with 11 trials ongoing.

READ MORE

Taoiseach to reinforce message Ireland will not accept border checks in call with Boris Johnson

In addition, psychotherapy services were provided to 121 individuals and 25 group participants. According to the report, 27 people met at assessment had attempted suicide at some point in their life. However, One In Four had to close its waiting list between June and November last year and by the end of 2018 there were 52 people on the waiting list. Of those who accessed psychotherapy last year, 20 had more than one abuser.

More on this topic

Redress schemes’ public consultation ‘imperative’ say expertsRedress schemes’ public consultation ‘imperative’ say experts

Religious order did not want 'eternal besmirching of names of good people' by keeping abuse recordsReligious order did not want 'eternal besmirching of names of good people' by keeping abuse records

Kiss but don’t tell: How Ireland enabled Cleary’s sexual hypocrisyKiss but don’t tell: How Ireland enabled Cleary’s sexual hypocrisy

Inquiry hears of ‘sexual abuse’ at home run by religious order in ScotlandInquiry hears of ‘sexual abuse’ at home run by religious order in Scotland


one in fourabusePopeTOPIC: Clerical abuse scandals

More in this Section

Calls for garda station to be reopened in Ireland’s crime blackspotCalls for garda station to be reopened in Ireland’s crime blackspot

Titanic expert coming to Cork for 'Oceantiques Roadshow'Titanic expert coming to Cork for 'Oceantiques Roadshow'

'An absolute nightmare': Family fundraising to bring home grandfather who was hit by car in Portugal'An absolute nightmare': Family fundraising to bring home grandfather who was hit by car in Portugal

Elite army unit not allowed use flashing blue lights or sirensElite army unit not allowed use flashing blue lights or sirens


Lifestyle

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

As Deirdre O’Kane wraps up an 18-month stand up tour of Ireland tonight, she reflects on her decision to return to the stage, and looks ahead to her new comedy show on Sky. She spoke with Esther McCarthy.Touring, dancing and a brand new comedy on Sky: Deirdre O'Kane is taking centre stage again

With the mindful drinking movement gathering pace, here’s how to savour a booze-free social life, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »