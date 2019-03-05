One in four believe Ireland would be better outside the EU - survey finds

Irish people have the most positive image of the European Union, a survey of member states has found.

The annual Eurobarometer also shows that people in Ireland are the most satisfied with how democracy works in the EU and are the most optimistic about the bloc’s future.

The report, issued by the European Commission Representation in Ireland, claims that 66% of Irish people say they feel attached to the EU, the highest proportion since May 2007.

Gerry Kiely, head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland, said: “The report captures Ireland’s strong support for the European Union.

Latest #Eurobarometer report for Ireland🇮🇪 shows Irish people: ➡have the most positive image of the EU ➡are the most satisfied with how democracy works in the EU ➡are the most optimistic about the EU's future Download the Ireland report at: https://t.co/KGhua1PXOG pic.twitter.com/h23ZgKCNs5 — EU Commission in Ireland (@eurireland) March 5, 2019

“This is fully reciprocated, as is evident from the European Union’s unwavering support for Irish interests in the Brexit negotiations.

“With the European Parliament elections looming in May, I hope that Irish support for the European Union will translate into a very healthy voter turnout.

“Young people in Ireland have a poor record in voting in the European elections. Everyone should have a say on who will influence their future by getting out and voting.”

At 76%, Ireland has the highest proportion of people in any member state feeling that their interests are well taken account of in the EU.

This is an increase of 17 points in the past two years and coincides with the negotiations between the EU and the British government on Brexit.

This score represents the highest proportion of Irish citizens feeling this way since this data was first collected in 2007. (PA Graphics)

The report also found that attachment to the EU has increased by 24 points since 2013, however most people said they feel “fairly attached” rather than “very attached”.

Some two-thirds of Irish people have a positive image of the EU, which is the highest level of positivity recorded in Ireland since 2008, and the highest figure for any member state.

Only 8% of Irish people said they have negative image of the EU.

As of November 2018, 85% of Irish citizens reported feeling some semblance of EU citizenship and are the most satisfied with how democracy works in the EU, with 75% expressing satisfaction. This is substantially above the EU average of 50%.

Ireland is the most optimistic EU country about the future of the EU. 86% of Irish people say they are optimistic, the highest number of people saying this ever.

Some seven in 10 Irish people disagree with the notion that Ireland could best face the future outside of the EU. Only one in four believe that Ireland would do better outside the EU.

- Press Association