One in five lone parents struggling below the poverty line, says SVP

Lone parents in Ireland have among the worst living standards in Europe, with one in five surviving below the poverty line.

A report from the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP), entitled Working, Parenting and Struggling, found that the rate of in-work poverty among lone parents more than doubled between 2012 and 2017.

In 2012, one in 11 working lone parents were living below the poverty line. By 2017, this had increased to one-in-five.

SVP national president Kieran Stafford said while Irish society had “changed beyond recognition” since the first SVP members began their work in 1844, many of the same issues persist, such as low paid, precarious work and poor quality housing.

“Our members see the strain on working lone parents who are trying to combine spending time with their children and meeting their caring responsibilities with jobs which can be inflexible and insecure, and often do not provide a sufficient income to meet all of the household needs,” said Mr Stafford.

SVP social policy development officer and author of the report Tricia Keilthy said high housing and childcare costs, combined with low levels of income, meant it was very difficult for many families with children to make ends meet.

It is “clear that Ireland is failing to protect lone parents and their children from the adverse effects of poverty”, she said.

Dr Keilthy said they are “hopeful” that the forthcoming National Action Plan for Social Inclusion (2019-2025) will include “ambitious targets for reducing poverty among one-parent families, which are linked to supporting actions across Government, particularly in the areas of housing, childcare and employment”.