One further Covid-19 death in the North

There has been one further death of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The death brings to 545 the total number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health – a toll that primarily focuses on fatalities within hospitals.

There were no new confirmed cases of the virus announced on Saturday, leaving the total since the outbreak began in the region standing at 4,866.

Meanwhile, a leading operator has said cinema owners in Northern Ireland are in limbo while colleagues in England and Ireland work to set reopening dates.

Movie House Cinemas, which has four venues in the region, has called on Stormont to urgently provide the sector with clarity on when they can welcome back customers.

Cinemas in Ireland are now able to open on June 29 as part of a series of lockdown relaxations announced by the Government on Friday.

In England, the Government has given owners a July 4 date.

Michael McAdam, managing director of Movie House Cinemas, said the lack of a date in Northern Ireland was creating major uncertainty.

“We have been planning for the future and putting in place safety measures over the past months so that we can be ready to reopen as soon as the Government gives the go ahead,” he said.

“However, without a date we are still in limbo.”

Movie House has cinemas in Belfast, Glengormley, Maghera and Coleraine.