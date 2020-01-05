One fisherman feared dead as search continues for sunken boat off south-east coast

A major search operation is underway off the the south-east coast for a missing fisherman.

The Coast Guard was alerted at around 10:30pm last night, after a boat got into difficulty and sank south of Hook Head.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was dispatched and one person was rescued.

He's been taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

The search for the missing man is ongoing, with the RNLI from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay assisting in operation.

Search and Rescue mission ongoing off Hook head involving Dunmore East & Kilmore Quay RNLI lifeboats with Coastguard helicopter Rescue 117 also attending. More details to follow when available pic.twitter.com/gbvM3k2R5o January 5, 2020