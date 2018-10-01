One death and serious injuries in multiple crashes

A male pedestrian was killed and a female cyclist is fighting for her life in hospital after two separate incidents on the roads.

Two pedestrians were also injured, one of them seriously, after another incident in the west on Saturday.

Gardaí investigating each of the incidents in Dublin, Cork and Mayo have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A female cyclist in her 40s was in critical condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) last night after she was involved in a collision with another female cyclist while they were out cycling as part of a group near Bandon in West Cork.

The incident happened collision at Gurteen Cross, a few kilometres outside Bandon, just before 9am yesterday.

The alarm was raised and gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Paramedics, a doctor and a consultant in emergency medicine treated the critically injured woman at the scene for some time before she was rushed by ambulance to CUH.

The other woman received treatment for what is believed to have been a broken arm.

The road between Gurteen Cross and Baxter’s Bridge was closed for several hours to facilitate an investigation by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Clondalkin in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a male pedestrian in his 30s died following a collision involving a van on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood at around 4.15am yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

And gardaí in Castlebar, Co Mayo, are investigating a serious road traffic collision in which two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were struck by a car at Breaffy near Castlebar, at around 10.50pm on Saturday.

The woman, 31, received serious head injuries. The male pedestrian and the driver of the car received minor injuries.

All three were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

Gardaí conducted a forensic collision investigation at the scene and have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station.