One dead, two injured following Tipperary collision

A man in his 30s has died following a collision in Tipperary.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of the single-car collision shortly after 3am.

They said the collision occurred on the N24 at Killaloan on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was removed to South Tipperary General Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the car, a man and woman both in their 20s, were also taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said the road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators and crime scene examiners have been requested to examine the crash site scene.

They said a report will be forwarded to the local Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

"From our initial enquiries it’s understood the car, a 05WH registered silver Volkswagen Polo, left the road and struck a wall while travelling from Clonmel in the direction of Carrick-on-Suir," said Superintendent William Leahy.

"We are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who travelling on this stretch of road between 2.45am and 3.15am this morning to contact us at Clonmel Garda Station.

"We would also ask any road user with camera footage to make it available to investigating gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.