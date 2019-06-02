One dead, two injured following collision in Tipperary

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle collision in Tipperary.

Two other men, also understood to be in their 20s, were injured in the incident.

Gardaí said emergency services attended the scene on the Dundrum to Thurles Road at around 5.30am.

The collision occurred on the R661 approximately 1km from the village of Dundrum.

The incident occurred when the 4x4 the young men were travelling in left the road.

Two were removed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The third man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site.

Gardaí say the road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.