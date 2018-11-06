Home»Breaking News»ireland

One dead, two injured after three-car collision in Roscommon

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 07:55 AM

A 68-year-old woman has died in Roscommon after a three-car collision on Monday night.

The incident occurred at Ballinaboy Cross, outside Roscommon Town, shortly before 9.45pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The drivers of the other two cars were injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have said there was no one else in the cars.

The road has reopened following a Forensic Collision Examination and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk


