One dead, three recovering in hospital following apartment fire in Co Cavan

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 04:38 PM

Update - 4.37pm: Two adults and a child have been treated for smoke inhalation in hospital after they were rescued from a fire in Cavan town.

The body of a 40-year-old man was found when the blaze was put out at an apartment block off Main Street just before 8pm last night.

Two firefighters were also treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí have said foul play is not suspected.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8pm when smoke was noticed coming from an apartment building off Main Street, Cavan Town.

Emergency services including Cavan and Belturbet Fire Brigades attended the scene along with gardaí.

Four people including two firefighters and a child were taken to Cavan General Hospital. Their injuries are not serious.

The fire was brought under control and the body of the man was discovered in one of the apartments.

His body remains at the scene this morning awaiting identification, which gardaí say may take some time.

Gardaí say they are not treating the fire as suspicious.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

