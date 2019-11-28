One dead, one injured in two-car Limerick collision

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Limerick.

Gardaí said the incident occurred around 7.30pm last night on the N21 outside Croagh, Co Limerick.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem is due to be carried out.

Another man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

No further injuries were reported.

Forensic Collisions Investigators were on the scene last night.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling through the area between 7.30pm and 8pm, to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.