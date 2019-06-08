News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One cyclist treated every three days for major trauma injury

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 10:08 AM

One cyclist is being treated every three days in an Irish hospital for major trauma injuries.

In recent years, more than 400 cyclists presented to hospitals with trauma-related injuries. One fifth resulted in admission to intensive care.

Between 2014 and 2016, 410 cyclists were treated for major trauma injuries.

The incidents included 130 involving motor vehicles, 23 fellow cyclists, 23 mountainbiking and seven involving an animal, according to new research in the Irish Times.

Twelve of the 410 cyclists died; all had head injuries.

The data found that 27% of cyclists wearing a helmet presented with a head injury. That rose to 52% for those without a helmet.

The research also showed that 75% of those injured were men, with the average age of injured patients being 44.

More on this topic

Ireland used Denmark’s criticism to advantage: Shane Duffy

The Real deal – 6 players who swapped the Premier League for Madrid

Something to suit all budgets and tastes in Limerick

Mayor of Rome launches crackdown on jumping in fountains

More in this Section

Gardaí renew appeal to help locate man, 55, missing from Dublin

M&S staff who stayed at home during Storm Emma lose their case

NI legacy inquests review to begin in September

Fianna Fáil calls for independent inquiry into Holles Street termination case


Lifestyle

Peter Gowen: I beat cancer and I’ve never been happier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »