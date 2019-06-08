One cyclist treated every three days for major trauma injury

One cyclist is being treated every three days in an Irish hospital for major trauma injuries.

In recent years, more than 400 cyclists presented to hospitals with trauma-related injuries. One fifth resulted in admission to intensive care.

Between 2014 and 2016, 410 cyclists were treated for major trauma injuries.

The incidents included 130 involving motor vehicles, 23 fellow cyclists, 23 mountainbiking and seven involving an animal, according to new research in the Irish Times.

Twelve of the 410 cyclists died; all had head injuries.

The data found that 27% of cyclists wearing a helmet presented with a head injury. That rose to 52% for those without a helmet.

The research also showed that 75% of those injured were men, with the average age of injured patients being 44.