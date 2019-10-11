One child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information week

There are currently 5,511 children in foster care across the country, being cared for by 4,254 Tusla foster carers.

Tusla is today launching national fostering week to dispel misconceptions about who can become a foster carer.

Trish Finlay from the organisation says foster carers provide an essential service for some of the country's most vulnerable children, and come from right across society

She said: "We work with foster carers from a range of backgrounds. We have foster carers who are in same-sex relationships, who are from the Travelling community; of African or eastern European origin; from different religions; foster carers can have a disability.

"The key piece is that we look at their availability to meet the needs of children."

At least one child is in need of foster care every day.

Tusla's national fostering week from October 14-20 is intended to encourage people to consider providing a loving, stable home for a vulnerable child. Information evenings are being held around the country.

