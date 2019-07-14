One arrested after €30k worth of drugs seized in Donegal

Almost €30,000 worth of drugs have been found by Gardai in a swoop on a house in Co Donegal

One man was arrested following the raid in Letterkenny on Friday when €19,800 worth of amphetamine and €8,400 of cannabis was seized.

Members of the drugs unit based in Letterkenny carried out the raid.

The rest of the drugs seized by gardaí in Donegal

It is the latest high-profile discovery of drugs in the county in recent weeks.

Two similar raids have resulted in similar finds in both Ballybofey and Letterkenny.

The man arrested in Friday's raid was released and is to appear before the courts in the coming weeks.