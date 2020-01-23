News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland

On the Canvass: Labour wants to ban fracked gas imports and retrofit 100,000 homes a year

On the Canvass: Labour wants to ban fracked gas imports and retrofit 100,000 homes a year
File photo of Sean Sherlock
By Jess Casey
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 07:12 PM

Offshore drilling and the importation of fracked gas through Cork Harbour or Shannon would be banned by the Labour Party under its proposals on climate action.

The party also has also pledged to introduce a legal commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and to retrofit 100,000 homes nationwide per year.

Further investment would also be made in the ESB, Coillte and Bord na Móna to create sustainable jobs in clean energy, recycling and land management.

“The Labour Party is committed to a Just Transition because the alternative is to abandon workers in industries that must become climate-proof," said Sean Sherlock, Labour spokesman on climate action.

The party is working with the trade unions to ensure a move to a carbon neutral society creates sustainable jobs, he added: “We will ban offshore drilling or any further extraction of fossil fuels on Ireland’s land or waters, with no renewal of existing licences when they expire in the coming years. "

"We also propose to update legislation that will result in the banning of the importation of fracked gas like proposed for Cork Harbour and Shannon.”

Labour will also re-introduce a deposit return scheme for glass, plastic bottles, and containers.

"This is not rocket science and previously operated here.

In many of our European neighbours, new technology allows people scan deposits at bring banks or in supermarkets and immediately provide cash or credit.

Labour Party leader, Brendan Howlin, said the party has listened to scientific advice when developing its proposals, as well as the voices of young people who are demanding a sustainable future.

He said: "Climate action has to be embedded in every action of the next Government.

"We know that time is running out for our planet. The failure to act is already causing catastrophic impacts on human health, biodiversity, and our marine life."

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'

More on this topic

On the Canvass - Cork: 'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John MaherOn the Canvass - Cork: 'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John Maher

On the Canvass - Cork: 'Sinn Féin is not a normal party, ' Taoiseach says ruling out coalitionOn the Canvass - Cork: 'Sinn Féin is not a normal party, ' Taoiseach says ruling out coalition

On The Canvass - Longford: No yoga, no autographs as Leo leads line for first timeOn The Canvass - Longford: No yoga, no autographs as Leo leads line for first time


electionpoliticsLabourTOPIC: Election 2020 - On The Canvass

More in this Section

Legal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting listsLegal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting lists

Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'

Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79mOberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79m

Sinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental healthSinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental health


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »