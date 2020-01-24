News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland

On the Canvass - Cork: McDonald believes Sinn Féin will hold its seats

On the Canvass - Cork: McDonald believes Sinn Féin will hold its seats
Mary Lou McDonald, meets 10-day-old Tadhg on a canvas with election candidate Donnchadh O'Laoghaire in Greenmount, Cork City on Thursday. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Sarah O’Dwyer
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald is confident the party will defend all three seats it currently holds across Cork City and county in the upcoming general election.

She was speaking as she joined incumbent TD in Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, on a canvass in Greenmount, where housing, homelessness, and the pension issue dominated the conversations at the doorsteps.

Mr Ó Laoghaire and Pat Buckley will be hoping to retain their seats in Cork South Central and Cork East, respectively, while councillor Thomas Gould hopes to hold on to the seat being vacated by Jonathan O’Brien in Cork North Central. Paul Hayes will be looking to take a seat in Cork South West.

“We will be defending all of the seats that we hold. I think Paul Hayes is going to perform very strongly. I think he’s very well established and regarded within his community,” said Ms McDonald.

On the canvass in Greenmount, housing and home retrofitting were top of the agenda, with a number of residents complaining of dampness, mould, and unsuitable accommodation for their needs.

The Sinn Féin leader told one voter:

“We’re out campaigning in an election because we want Eoghan Murphy, who is the housing minister, not to be the housing minister any more. We have somebody on our team who can actually do the job, and do it with the urgency and pace that people require.”

Resident Tim Ahern speaking on his doorstep with Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald, on a canvas with election candidate Donnchadh O'Laoghaire in Greenmount, Cork City on Thursday.
Resident Tim Ahern speaking on his doorstep with Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald, on a canvas with election candidate Donnchadh O'Laoghaire in Greenmount, Cork City on Thursday.

The pensions issue was also raised, with Ms McDonald saying that both leaders “fudged” the issue when asked about it in the first leaders’ debate on Wednesday night.

“Very slowly and quietly, if they have their way, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have people working until they’re almost 70, whether they want to or not,” she said.

“We believe in a prosperous society that when you hit the age of 65, you have to be entitled to your State pension, and then you can choose. Some people will want to work on, but other people, for a whole range of reasons, will wish to retire.”

Ms McDonald also called for sentencing guidelines to be implemented to ensure “serious crimes attract serious penalties” following recent incidents in Cork and Drogheda.

She said people often tell her the punishment rarely matches the crime in Ireland, and she called for a review of the judicial system generally. “There’s no doubt that there are special measures needed to deal with the level of depravity of the crimes that we’re seeing.

“We shouldn’t be knee-jerking — we need to be thoughtful, we need to be determined, and, above all, we need to get these thugs off the street.”

Mary Lou McDonald, listening to Goretti Heffernan of Presentation Place talking about housing issues, on a canvas with election candidate Donnchadh O'Laoghaire in Greenmount, Cork City on Thursday.
Mary Lou McDonald, listening to Goretti Heffernan of Presentation Place talking about housing issues, on a canvas with election candidate Donnchadh O'Laoghaire in Greenmount, Cork City on Thursday.

Ms McDonald called for maximum recruitment in An Garda Síochána, as well as reviewing community supports.

The Sinn Féin leader also wants good contact to be established, especially with young people in the community, to avoid people “falling into this way of life, this so-called gangland activity.”

More on this topic

On the Canvass: Labour wants to ban fracked gas imports and retrofit 100,000 homes a yearOn the Canvass: Labour wants to ban fracked gas imports and retrofit 100,000 homes a year

On the Canvass - Cork: 'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John MaherOn the Canvass - Cork: 'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John Maher

On the Canvass - Cork: 'Sinn Féin is not a normal party, ' Taoiseach says ruling out coalitionOn the Canvass - Cork: 'Sinn Féin is not a normal party, ' Taoiseach says ruling out coalition

On The Canvass - Longford: No yoga, no autographs as Leo leads line for first timeOn The Canvass - Longford: No yoga, no autographs as Leo leads line for first time


TOPIC: Election 2020 - On The Canvass

More in this Section

Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter chargesEssex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges

2,000 new hospital beds needed within next two years - IMO2,000 new hospital beds needed within next two years - IMO

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to outline election manifestosFine Gael and Fianna Fáil to outline election manifestos

Councillor's car stolen while he canvasses for Fianna Fáil TD in ClareCouncillor's car stolen while he canvasses for Fianna Fáil TD in Clare


Lifestyle

After years of saying no, Patrick Stewart tells Georgia Humphreys why he finally agreed to reprise his role as Jean-Luc PicardPatrick Stewart on boldly returning for Star Trek Picard

Cork teenager Jessie Griffin is launching a new comic-book series about her own life. She tells Donal O’Keeffe about her work as a comic artist, living with Asperger’s, and her life-changing time with the Cork Life CentrePicture perfect way of sharing Jessie’s story

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: The only way to improve air quality in Douglas is to move it upwind from Passage West

The Lighthouse is being hailed as one of the best — and strangest — films of the year. Its director tells Esther McCarthy about casting Robert Pattinson, and why he used 100-year-old lensesGoing against the grain: Robert Eggers talks about making his latest film The Lighthouse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »