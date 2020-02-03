Daniel McConnell and Mick Clifford have been on the campaign trail and they deliver their verdict here.

All this week, ahead of Election 2020, we will be taking a look at all of the runners and riders in each of the five Cork Constituencies. We will be examining the lie of the land in each area and crucially delivering our verdict as to who we think will fill the 18 seats from Cork in the 33rd Dail. Today, we are looking at the Constituency of Cork North Central. This is a four-seat constituency and there are 18 candidates competing.

In total there are 18 candidates standing here. In addition to MIck Barry, the only remainer from the class of 2016, the others contesting the election are Colm Burke, Fine Gael; James Coughlan, the Workers Party; Tony Fitzgerald, Fianna Fail; Thomas Gould, Sinn Fein; Sinead Halpin, Social Democrats; Timothy Hogan, Independent; Ger Keohane, Independent; John Maher, Labour Party; Oliver Moran, Green Party; Sandra Murphy, Fianna Fail; Diarmuid O Cadhla, Independent; Stephen O Donovan, Independent; Ken O'Flynn, Independent (ex-FF); Sean O'Leary, Independent; Lorraine O'Neill, Fine Gael; Padraig O'Sullivan, Fianna Fail and Finian Toomey, Aontu,

The Lie of the Land

The TDs elected here in 2016 were Fianna Fail's Billy Kelleher, Solidarity's Mick Barry, Sinn Fein's Jonathan O'Brien and Fine Gael's Dara Murphy.

As we know, Barry is the only one standing again following Kelleher's election to the European Parliament, O'Brien's decision to leave politics and Murphy's move to a plum job with the Bulgarian Commissioner.

In the by-election last November, following Kelleher's departure, councillor Padraig O'Sullivan won the convention and ultimately took the seat despite a strong enough challenge from Colm Burke of Fine Gael.

Burke's hopes of finally making the promised land of the Dail have also been dented by the manner of Dara Murphy's departure to Europe, given his less than stellar performance as a TD since 2017.

The Verdict:

O'Sullivan successfully kept the Kelleher seat here for Fianna Fail in November and I see no difficulty in him holding that seat this time around. So, that is one seat.

Jonathan O'Brien had a seat for life here had he wanted it but he didn't. Thomas Gould, his replacement, in my view, is not the same kind of operator but given this SF surge is safe.

That's two.

This is where it gets a bit tricky. I would have said O'Sullivan's running mate Tony Fitzgerald was in the hunt but my intelligence would suggest that with Sandra Murphy and Ken O'FLynn standing, the FF vote will split too thinly, allowing Fine Gael's Colm Burke to take the third seat.

Even though he is the only 2016 candidate standing, Mick Barry is under pressure to hold his seat and I have been impressed by Labour's John Maher, who I think could sneak it.

So, with five days to go, I'm calling it - the four seats will be filled by Padraig O'Sullivan of Fianna Fail, Thomas Gould of Sinn Fein, Colm Burke of Fine Gael and John Maher of Labour.

Tomorrow we will be looking at the constituency of Cork South Central.