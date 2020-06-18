News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

On-street clamping resumes in Dublin

On-street clamping resumes in Dublin
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 07:24 AM

On-street clamping is back in operation across Dublin city.

The council says clamping in the 'yellow zone' resumed in April, while the practice restarted in the 'red zone' on the May 25.

Clampers were back in operation in all other areas since Monday.

DCC says vehicles parked on footpaths outside public parks and the main streets of villages will be clamped to help maintain social distancing requirements.

Traffic in the capital and across the country has greatly reduced since restrictions were put in place by the government to combat the coronavirus

READ MORE

Force 'devastated' after Garda killed in Co Roscommon shooting

More on this topic

Here's what Dublin people think of the city's nightlifeHere's what Dublin people think of the city's nightlife

James Joyce app allows you to access Dublin in the early 1900sJames Joyce app allows you to access Dublin in the early 1900s

Man arrested after Dublin stabbing leaves two in hospitalMan arrested after Dublin stabbing leaves two in hospital

Two arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continuesTwo arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continues

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

No 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubtsNo 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubts

Rise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last yearRise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last year

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment


Lifestyle

The audience members taking their seats at Cork’s Savoy Cinema on September 30, 1959, may not have known it, but they were about to become witnesses to a turning point in Irish cultural history.B-Side the Leeside: Sean Ó Riada and 'Mise Éire'

Ali Honour, of Ali’s Kitchen at Paul Street, Cork, is originally from Oxford, and has been a participant in Cork’s Long Table Dinner since 2016.Question of Taste: Ali Honour of Ali's Kitchen

Homer is a bit of a buffoon who just wants the quiet life — a few beers and some hotdogs and he's in his element. Lisa is a clever, spiky, outspoken over-achiever.From the Simpsons to House Stark: our favourite fictional daddy/daughter teams

Last year around Father’s Day, I wrote my column all about how amazing my father was and how deeply he inspired me to be the best person I could be, how years after hepassed away, when I was just 14, people would tell me stories of how he helped them and changed their lives.Mum's the Word: A tribute to my daughter's incredible father

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »