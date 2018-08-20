Omagh families may take case in Republic

Families of Omagh bomb victims will consider taking a judicial review in the Republic over the State’s refusal to agree to a cross-border public inquiry into the atrocity, once similar proceedings in the North are finished.

The judicial review in the North is being taken on the basis that, under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights, there is an obligation on the State to protect lives and fully investigate loss of life.

The Omagh Support Group claims Northern police and intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the blast and bring those responsible to justice.

The case is being taken by group spokesman Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden, aged 21, was one of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, killed in the August 1998 attack.

“We are dealing with Northern Ireland at the moment and we will then look where we go from there,” Mr Gallagher told the Irish Examiner.

Asked would that involve judicial review here, he said: “Absolutely, we will consider it. Once we have the results in Northern Ireland then we go looking South.”

He said the bombing was a cross-border crime.

“The people responsible for this crime, in the main, are living in the Republic,” said Mr Gallagher, adding that there were “at least four or five people” in the Republic involved in the bombing, but who were not named. They are “well known to gardaí and the PSNI and MI5”.

These are separate to those previously before the criminal and civil courts.

Mr Gallagher called on the new commissioner, and former deputy chief constable, Drew Harris, to support the families.

He said the PSNI “haven’t been very helpful” in the disclosure relating to the review and had only received “four pieces of paper”.

“Drew Harris was a senior member of the PSNI,” said Mr Gallagher.

“He was part of an organisation that has frustrated families to get information. We are trying to get to the truth and Drew Harris can either support that or resist it.”

Last week, at the 20th anniversary of the Real IRA attack, former Northern ombudsman Nuala O’Loan said she was now of the “very firm view” the bombing could have been prevented.

Mr Gallagher said they were promised a follow-up meeting by then taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2015 and that they are still waiting for such a meeting with his successor, Leo Varadkar, and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Asked for a response, the Department of the Taoiseach referred to the Department of Justice.

A Department of Justice statement said Mr Flanagan had written to Mr Gallagher in response to submissions by the Omagh group seeking a public inquiry.

It said a “comprehensive and detailed review” was conducted on the submissions and on other information available to the minister.

“The conclusion reached is that there is not new and credible evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the State or its agencies being put forward that would warrant the establishment of a public inquiry,” said the statement.

It said gardaí would “pursue any new or credible evidence” to bring charges.

“The minister set out the background to this decision in detail in his letter to Mr Gallagher,” it said.

“The minister also stated in his letter to Mr Gallagher his willingness to meet with the group should they so wish and he remains willing to arrange such a meeting.”