Olympia Theatre set to undergo major renovation

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 07:31 AM

Dublin's Olympia Theatre is to undergo major renovation work this year.

Meanwhile the historic venue says its working on bringing in a number of big acts in 2020.

Ronan Keating and his daughter sing a duet at the Olympia Theater in Dublin
The 1,600-capacity venue is to undergo renovation work this year, as well as some external facade upgrades.

General manager John Johnston told US music industry website, Pollstar, that its part of a continual upgrade that has been underway over the last few years.

"This is part of a continual upgrade that we have been carrying out over the last few years which has included complete refurbishment of our public bar areas, new removable stalls seating as well as major upgrade works to stage power, grid and flying systems," he explained.

"We are continuing to work on bringing in a number of major acts later in the year that we cannot mention just yet,” Mr Johnston added.

The Olympia sold more than 200,000 tickets in 2019.

