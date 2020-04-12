Ollie goes the extra yard for frontline staff in Dundalk by completing marathon in his garden

It took just under eight hours, but Ollie McHugh completed an ultra marathon by running in circles around his garden — over 550 times.

He smashed his target of raising €5,000 for frontline staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, it stood at over €6,000 as he completed the 64km in 7 hours 55 mins and 44 seconds.

“Thanks to everybody for the support and for their donations,” he said as he crossed the finishing line at his home in Tenure, county Louth. I am delighted, I raised what I wanted,” he said.

The funds will go to staff on the frontline at the Drogheda hospital and some will go to the oncology unit which has a special place in the hearts of Ollie and his wife Helen.

After the marathon distance was completed, and he continued to run an extra half marathon, he admitted it was difficult.

“It was torture, it was absolutely brutal, if I was to do it again, I would start it earlier to beat the heat.”

He only decided he was doing it four days earlier and he thanked Rónán Wogan from myrunresults.com for their support. The ultra-marathon was streamed live from Ollie’s garden, where he began his endurance test just after 8am on Saturday.

Messages of support were posted online. You can donate here.