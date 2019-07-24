News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Oktoberfest Dublin cancelled due to 'unprecedented increases' in insurance premium

Oktoberfest Dublin cancelled due to 'unprecedented increases' in insurance premium
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 05:15 PM

One of Dublin's most popular autumn attractions has been axed.

Oktoberfest was due to take place in the city centre later this year and was first held at George's Dock in 2008.

Despite attracting huge numbers every year since, this year's event has been cancelled.

It was due to take place in the IFSC from September 14, but organisers say there have been "unprecedented increases" in their insurance premium.

In a statement, they say rising insurance costs mean "fun events like ours find it hard to go ahead".

"As much as we love coming to Dublin and doing our event with you guys the 2019 event cannot go ahead due to unprecedented increases in our insurance premium."

They say, in Germany, they are "not used to the claim culture that has developed in Ireland and therefore we have decided to take a break this year."

The group said they plan on returning with the event in 2020, writing: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal patrons and Irish partners that have helped us with the event over the years and ask you to look forward to Oktoberfest 2020."

READ MORE

New British PM Boris Johnson: 'We can get a deal' at Irish border

More on this topic

Quorn cocktail sausages recalled due to possible presence of metal piecesQuorn cocktail sausages recalled due to possible presence of metal pieces

Will Boris Johnson call an early eleciton? What the UK PM will be thinking as he steps into new roleWill Boris Johnson call an early eleciton? What the UK PM will be thinking as he steps into new role

Derry Down’s Syndrome children’s football team enjoys ‘celebrity status’Derry Down’s Syndrome children’s football team enjoys ‘celebrity status’

Iran’s president suggests deal possible over seized British-flagged oil tankerIran’s president suggests deal possible over seized British-flagged oil tanker

More in this Section

Teen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offerTeen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offer

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecutionJudge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution

'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year

Health Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandalHealth Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandal


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets artist Ian HumphreysDesign/life: Aileen Lee profiles artist Ian Humphreys

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »