Oireachtas committee to hear from NGOs who are working in Syria today

The humanitarian needs of 13 million Syrian refugees will be discussed by an Oireachtas committee today.

It will hear from Non-Governmental Organisations who are working in the war-torn country as the crisis there continues.

Aleppo in 2016.

The unrest in Syria grew out of discontent with their government and escalated to an armed conflict.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee - Brendan Smith - says Syrians need our help:

"There is 13 million people inside Syria that need humanitarian assistance," he revealed.

"Of those 13 million people, 4.5 million are children and, as we all know, the infrastructure of that country has been destroyed.

"We would be urging the government and the European Union to continue to provide the level of humanitarian assistance that is needed for those people."