NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Oireachtas committee to hear from NGOs who are working in Syria today

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:03 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The humanitarian needs of 13 million Syrian refugees will be discussed by an Oireachtas committee today.

It will hear from Non-Governmental Organisations who are working in the war-torn country as the crisis there continues.

Aleppo in 2016.

The unrest in Syria grew out of discontent with their government and escalated to an armed conflict.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee - Brendan Smith - says Syrians need our help:

"There is 13 million people inside Syria that need humanitarian assistance," he revealed.

"Of those 13 million people, 4.5 million are children and, as we all know, the infrastructure of that country has been destroyed.

"We would be urging the government and the European Union to continue to provide the level of humanitarian assistance that is needed for those people."

More on this topic

Readers' blog: Suffering in Syria cannot be allowed to continue

IS fighters put up fierce resistance to defend last pocket in Syria

Dutch husband of runaway teenage IS bride wants pair to live in Netherlands

Watchdog says toxic chemical was used in Syria attack


KEYWORDS

SyriaNGOHumanitarian Aid

More in this Section

Eddie Collins, former Fine Gael minister and TD, dies aged 78

Developer calls for ban on politicians objecting to housing projects

Facebook page set up urging US to keep murderers of Limerick's Jason Corbett behind bars

Former Lord Mayor: Govt must clarify proposals for directly-elected mayors


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »