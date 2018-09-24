Official seeks AG’s advice ahead of committee date

Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser has confirmed he will attend a grilling over presidential spending tomorrow — but will refuse to answer key questions after seeking the advice of the attorney general.

The Irish Examiner understands the positions have been outlined to members of the Public Accounts Committee ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, amid claims the questioning is “unconstitutional” and politically motivated.

Last Thursday, the PAC agreed to hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to clarify spending levels at the presidential office. The move was raised by committee chairman Seán Fleming, a Fianna Fáil TD, last month.

The meeting, which will take place 24 hours before nominations for the presidential race close, has been criticised for its timing, with suggestions it is being used to attack President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Fraser wrote to the PAC last week warning he is opposed to the meeting and that it should not go ahead. However, it is understood he has since confirmed he will accept the invitation.

Sources said Mr Fraser is believed to have sought advice from Séamus Woulfe, the attorney general (pictured), about what he can answer and will refuse to discuss key issues if they are raised.

“I understand he is coming on Tuesday,” Mr Fleming confirmed to the Irish Examiner when contacted last night.

Any decision by Mr Fraser to limit his answers to the PAC is almost certain to cause a fresh row over presidential spending levels in both the committee and the wider political arena just hours before the presidential election race officially begins.

The situation was underlined when European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics she “absolutely would question” the timing of the review despite Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin saying full transparency is needed.

Asked about the situation last night, Labour TD and PAC deputy chair Alan Kelly said he would agree with Mr Fraser limiting his answers and that it would not be unreasonable for him to seek attorney general advice.

Meanwhile, today is effectively deadline day for a series of presidential election candidates to receive enough nominations to formally enter the contest and have their names placed on the ballot paper next month.

To date, five candidates have officially received enough local authority support to contest the presidential race with Mr Higgins. They are: Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Liadh Ní Riada, and Peter Casey.

A number of other contenders have yet to receive any support.

Six councils — Laois, Sligo, Kildare, Cork county, Donegal, and Louth — out of 31 still have to decide who or if they are nominating. However, while Laois, Sligo, Kildare, and Cork county will decide today, it remains unclear if Donegal and Louth will hold any vote at all.

This means that unless one candidate wins all four of the council nominations today, they will be unable to make it into the official presidential race.