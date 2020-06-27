News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Officers searching for missing Belfast teenager believe they have found his body

The PSNI have been searching for Noah Donohoe for the last six days.
By Press Association
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 01:36 PM

Police in Northern Ireland believe a body found in North Belfast this morning is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe.

A huge search operation has been taking place all week to find Noah, who was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

Police believe he may have fallen from his bicycle and hurt his head.

A PSNI statement said: “Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today.

"Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.”

On Friday, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which was examined by specialist officers.

The discovery came after a member of the public responded to a specific appeal by police for help to find the bag.

Superintendent Muir Clark described the discovery of the bag as “significant”.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have charged a 26-year-old man over social media comments regarding Noah. The accused is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court next month.

