Officers forced to travel long distances or stay in dirty rooms, conference told

Officers in barracks are sleeping in rooms where there are rat and mice droppings, and when they can not avail of limited living-in accommodation, they have to travel long distances to postings or pay exorbitant rents, a Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) conference heard today.

And unlike gardaí or members of the fire service, the Defence Forces do not receive a rent allowance, the conference was also told.

One female officer told delegates about the rodent droppings in a room she was provided in a barracks.

A male officer said sometimes up to three colleagues had to share a room and they had to get drinking water from a trough.

The conference heard that accommodation, where it existed, was totally substandard in many cases.

An accommodation block at The Curragh Camp was closed recently because it did not meet safety standards.

On average, an officer gets a new posting once every 368 days.

Many can not afford high rents because they are not well paid and do not get rent allowances.

Some are left with no choice but commute long distances to and from work, which is impacting on family life.

A number of delegates pointed out that military installations are normally situated in large towns and cities.

Therefore, nearly every barracks is in a rent pressure zone and gardaí are now calling for their rent allowances to be increased in line with rising rents.

Raco members are demanding that want the Department of Defence to invest more money immediately to build proper accommodation for single personnel and for families.

They said that other developed countries ensured they had adequate married and single quarters for their armed forces.

The Department of Defence recently agreed to refurbish a Victorian-era block at naval service headquarters at Haulbowline.

PDForrra, the organisation which represents enlisted personnel, had highlighted that more than 80 sailors were sleeping on ships because there was such limited accommodation at the base and they could not afford high rents in towns close to it.

Meanwhile, Raco president Commandant Shane Keogh said that he welcomed members voting to accept increased allowances recommended by the Public Service Pay Commission.

However, he told the minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe, who was in attendance, that was not the end of the matter.

“Please be under no illusion minister — the global reaction is that it falls well short of what is truly required to address our current challenges,” Comdt Keogh said.

Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett also addressed the conference and said that he will continue to make the case that the nature of military service is unique in the public sector, and that better pay and conditions were needed.

“It is our job to go into danger when others are running away, it is our job to put our lives on the line, it is our job to be prepared to use lethal force,” the chief of staff said.

“The evidence is there, our members have died in service, we have stood up to violent extremists, we have rescued hostages, we have saved thousands from death and we have seen hundreds of people die and recovered many bodies.”