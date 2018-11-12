Office builders support car ban in Cork city

Two of the country’s largest developers, who are both building offices in Cork city for thousands of workers, have backed the St Patrick St car ban and said the city must change and innovate if it is to thrive.

In a joint statement to the Irish Examiner about the afternoon car ban on the city’s main street, Brian O’Callaghan, managing director of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), and John Cleary, managing director of JCD Group, said the development of an efficient and reliable public transport system is key to the city’s future economic prosperity.

City councillors are expected to see figures tonight showing that footfall on St Patrick’s St has increased since the ban was reintroduced on August 9, and that usage of the city’s publicly-run car parks is also up.

Bus Éireann says there were “significant improvements” in trip times and average speeds for bus services operating through St Patrick’s St last month compared to October 2017 and that passenger journeys in Cork are up 8% compared to October 2017.

The developers said prioritising buses is necessary if Cork is to attract inward investment, create employment, and fully realise its potential.

“We fully support the efforts of Cork City Council, Bus Éireann and the National Transport Authority to introduce bus priority corridors in the city, beginning in St Patrick’s St,” they said.

“Within the next three years, in projects that are currently under construction, 5,000 new jobs will be created in the city centre. This means 5,000 potential new customers for city businesses.

“Within a few years, this figure will rise to 10,000 which is an unprecedented scale of economic development for the city.

“Clearly, the projects underway or planned can only be viable if the public transport system works efficiently to get people in and out of work and to their homes. This requires change and the switch to a variety of new transport modes. Cork is already behind where it should be in respect of these options.”

Their intervention comes after days of criticism from several independent traders concerned about the impact the daily 3pm-6.30pm car ban on the main street has had on trade since its reintroduction on August 9.

While some claim their takings are down by up to 35%, others have said trade is up, and that those complaining must adapt.

About 1,300 people are employed in OCP’s Opera Lane retail precinct, just off St Patrick’s St, and in its office developments nearby, with tenants including Apple.

The first phase of its massive Navigation Square office development on Albert Quay is due to open early next year with capacity for 1,500 workers, with another 1,500 jobs due to come on stream as the other phases are completed.

JCD is behind the Capitol regeneration, the One Albert Quay office block, and a new office block on South Mall, and is now building a 250,000 sq ft office campus on Penrose Quay, which once complete will have capacity for over 2,200 employees.

Both developers said those making investments in Cork rightly ask how their staff can access their workplaces comfortably and reliably.

“The availability of appropriate public transport is a key factor in investment decision making,” they said.

Both said they accept that the nature of retail, in particular, is changing radically and that there are serious challenges to be faced by city centre businesses. However, they said the city has a wonderful offering in terms of its retail, hospitality, and cultural attractions.

“Surely the emphasis must be on maximising what the city has to offer rather than fighting, as some are, for things to remain the same,” they said.

“Nothing remains the same and international experience shows that it is those cities that innovate, have flexible and diverse business models, and incorporate sustainable transport options into everyday life do best.”