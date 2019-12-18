News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Offaly post office robbed by raiders armed with gun and a knife

Offaly post office robbed by raiders armed with gun and a knife
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 02:40 PM

A post office in Co. Offaly has been robbed.

The armed robbery took place at around 9.30am this morning in Clara.

Gardaí said two men in balaclavas entered the premises with what is believed to be a firearm and a knife and threatened staff.

They left the scene with a sum of cash in a Silver Toyota Avensis (07 D registered) which was found on fire on the Kilbeggan road on the outskirts of Clara a short time later.

It is understood they then left in a dark hatchback car.

The getaway car usedwas later found burnt out.

No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to contact them, as well as any sightings of a Silver Toyota Avensis or a dark hatchback car as described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

'I have a scar on my face for life' - Man in custody after unprovoked assault at music festival


robbedpost office

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Just a few days to go until the big Christmas Dinner. Stop — allow yourself to slow down for a few minutes. Ask yourself, on a scale of one to 10 how vital is it to dash to the shops once again to buy those last few things?Darina Allen: Have a zero waste household this Christmas with these leftover ideas

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »