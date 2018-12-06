NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Offaly man crushed by bull died of head injuries, inquest hears

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 01:50 PM
By Louise Roseingrave

A man crushed by a bull at a county Offaly farm died due to head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Kieran Byrne from Cadamstown, Kinnity, Co Offaly was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he died on July 19 2018.

An inquest into his death opened at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that the man underwent an operation to save his life at Beaumont Hospital but this was unsuccessful.

A file image of a bull

The man’s son Jason Byrne gave evidence of the formal identification of his father ahead of a post-mortem examination.

Garda David Duffy of Santry Garda Station said he was told by a nurse that Mr Byrne had died at 5pm. An autopsy carried out by Dr Michael Farrell gave the cause of death as severe head injuries.

Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the case. Inspector Thelma Watters applied for an adjournment of the inquest as ‘matters are not yet finalised.’

The court heard that the HSA is yet to decide whether or not the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP.) This decision is due to be made in the next two months, the court heard.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for three months to March 19 2019.


OffalyKieran Byrne

