Off-licence to close after selling alcohol to juvenile

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 09:22 PM
By Liam Heylin

An off-licence will have to close for two days because a juvenile was sold a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

Judge Olann Kelleher made the closure order in respect of the off-licence at the Firgrove filling station, Bishopstown Rd, Cork, after a plea of guilty was entered in respect of the sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 18 on April 14.

Sergeant Annmarie Twomey said the matter came to light when the teenager returned home after buying the bottle of Jack Daniels and was unable to get into his home.

His father found him in the morning asleep outside in the family car and this resulted in an investigation of the sale of alcohol to a person under 18.

Justin Condon, solicitor, said the shop assistant had seen the teenager before and had thought that he was 18 or over.

When he did not have ID he was initially refused service but the shop assistant served him “after the young lad blagged him. He agreed. He should not have.”

Mr Condon said there was a system in place, the till was programmed to prompt staff to ask for ID and there was a training programme in place for all staff.

Judge Kelleher said the closure order could last for as long as seven days. In the circumstances, the judge said he would impose a two-day closure of the off-licence 30 days from yesterday.

He said that when the outlet was closed on January 4 and 5, 2019, there would have to be a sign over the door indicating why it was closed.


KEYWORDS

Courtcourt case

