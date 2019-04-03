Off-duty pizza delivery man broke wrists after falling off roof in garda chase, court hears

An off-duty Domino’s Pizza delivery man broke both his wrists when he fell off a hospital roof as he tried to evade capture by gardaí.

Solicitor for Caimin Laws, 24, Daragh Hassett told Ennis Circuit Court that his client suffered “nasty injuries and Mr Laws is lucky that gardaí were not dealing with a fatality on this night”.

Solicitor acting for the State, Ashling Casey, told the court that minutes before Mr Law’s roof fall, he was spotted by a garda at 3.45am on March 31, 2018, in the car-park of Barry Lynch’s Centra, Gort Rd Ennis driving his car.

Ms Casey said that Mr Laws of Creagwell, Cross, Barefield was stopped by a garda who formed the opinion that Mr Laws was intoxicated and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

However, Ms Casey said that Mr Laws panicked and fled by foot and gardaí gave chase.

Ms Casey said that Mr Laws proceeded into the grounds of St Joseph’s hospital a few hundred metres from the Lynch car-park.

She said that Mr Laws was eventually arrested after falling off the roof where he injured his wrists and was taken to hospital for treatment.

By the time Mr Laws was released from hospital, over three hours had elapsed and it was too late under drink driving laws to take a specimen for a breathalyser test, Ms Casey said.

Ms Casey said that Mr Laws was a delivery man for Domino’s Pizza at the time.

Mr Laws pleaded guilty to frustrating a prosecution under the road traffic laws and in the District Court, Mr Laws received a three-year driving ban and was fined €250.

However, on appeal to the Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys has slashed the three-year driving ban to three months.

Mr Hassett told Judge Keys that Mr Laws fractured both wrists in the fall and was also pepper sprayed.

He said because of the ‘juicy facts’ in the case, Mr Laws had his name and address played out in the local papers.

Mr Hassett said that irony of ironies, Mr Laws had a couple of drinks and he might even have passed the breath test because he wasn’t particularly intoxicated when the gardaí came across him.

“He might have been just marginally over the limit. He made a foolish mistake and one he will regret for the rest of his life when he ran. He had never come to garda attention before," he said.

Mr Hassett told the court that Mr Laws is now employed as a supervisor with an Asian restaurant franchise and will need his car as goes up the career ladder.

He pointed out: “My client has no previous convictions."