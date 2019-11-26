News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O'Devaney Gardens development could be underway within a year

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Building could get underway on Dublin's O'Devaney Gardens project within a year.

A development agreement to construct 800 homes off the North Circular Road is expected to be ready within a fortnight.

Concerns about transferring the council owned land to a developer are to be debated at a meeting next month.

Dublin City Council's deputy chief executive, Brendan Kenny, told councillors last night that they expected the agreement would be ready for signing by both parties within two weeks.

"After the signing of the agreement, the developer will have six months to apply for planning permission to An Bord Pleanála.

"This planning process takes four to six months and if successful the developer must be on site within a month.

"So all going well, we will have a develepor building houses on O'Devaney Gardens this time next year."

TOPIC: Housing

