Occupiers of building deemed not safe to live in ordered by court to leave property

A group of people occupying a building which is currently unsafe for habitation must vacate the property by 6pm this evening.

At the High Court, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted the owners of a building at 42 and 43 Blessington Street in Dublin 7 an order against several persons unknown requiring them to leave and cease trespassing at the property.

The three-storey over basement Georgian building is owned by construction firms Deck Building Services DAC KDM Construction Ltd and Clonmel Enterprises Ltd which plan to convert it into an aparthotel.

The judge said evidence had been given before the court that there were health and safety concerns about the building, it did not currently have a fire safety certificate and was not insured due to the illegal occupation.

In the circumstances, the court was satisfied to grant the injunctions sought by the owners and ruled that those in occupation, whose identities are not known must leave by 6pm today.

There was no appearance by any of the persons occupying the premises, and no representations were made to the court on their behalf.

The Judge said she was satisfied that the occupants were aware of the owner's proceedings.

READ MORE Woman whose husband died after heart attack settles action against Cork GP

She said when the matter was last before the court a person had said they represented six people who were occupying the building.

That person had undertaken before the court they would inform the occupants about the court action, the Judge said.

The owners represented by Padraig D Lyons Bl said that the owner's agent had seen lights on in the building following an inspection of the premises on Friday night.

It was not known if anyone is currently in occupation, counsel said. However, counsel said his clients were entitled to the orders sought against the persons unknown.

Earlier this month the premises was unlawfully occupied by a number of unknown persons and the locks on the doors were changed.

One of the occupants identified themselves as 'Oliver Rabbite' and another identified himself as 'Mouse.'

They were asked to leave by the owner's agents. The occupiers failed to leave and said they have no alternative accommodation to go to.

The owners say the building is not currently safe for occupation and in its current poor state does not comply with building regulations.

Works had been planned to make the property compliant with fire safety regulations.