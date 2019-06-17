O'Callaghan: Majella Moynihan should get full pension from Government

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has said that the Government should immediately move to grant Majella Moynihan a full pension backdated to when she left the force in 1998.

The details of what happened to the former garda when she became pregnant ‘out of wedlock’ was “a harrowing story” he told RTÉ radio’s New at One.

Her name would now be added to the infamous list of women who had been badly treated in Ireland, he said and he welcomed news that the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to meet with Ms Moynihan. He called on the Minister for Justice to do like wise.

“The State has a responsibility and liability to her.”

Ms Moynihan has been disciplined because she was a woman and not married when she had her baby. He asked how many male members of the force had ever been charged with fathering a child out of wedlock.

Women are the ones left with the responsibility and the shame, he added.

Majella Moynihan

A payment should be made to Ms Moynihan, she should at least get her full pension. The Government can do that as Mr O’Callaghan did not think she would have any success with a legal case which would be statute barred at this stage because of the length of time that has passed.

“The Government should not put her through an adversarial process and grant her a full pension. She shouldn’t have to initiate legal proceedings.”