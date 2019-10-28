News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O'Callaghan: Increase in anti-social behaviour on public transport 'utterly unacceptable'

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 11:29 AM

The high levels of anti-social behaviour on public transport need to be urgently addressed, according to a Fianna Fáil TD.

The party's spokesperson on justice, Jim O'Callaghan was responding to new figures released by the Minister for Transport that show anti-scoial behaviour has been increasing on Irish Rail and Dart Services since 2017.

In 2018, across the Iarnród Éireann network there were 789 reports recorded of anti-social behaviour incidents, up from 690 in 2017.

To date in 2019 there have been 785 incidents recorded, up from 572 in the same period last year.

Mr O'Callaghan described the increase as "utterly unacceptable."

"More needs to be done to curb this type of behaviour, particularly given the number of people who commute to work using public transport systems,” he added.

TOPIC: Public Transport

