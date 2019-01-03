Objections to bail for burglary accused

Gardaí objected to bail being granted yesterday to a man accused of carrying out a burglary in Cork City in the early hours.

Detective Garda Daniel McEnery arrested Ricky O’Donovan, aged 27, and charged him with carrying out the burglary at a house on Anglesea St, Cork, early on January 2.

Det Garda McEnery said the house was occupied at the time. He said gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused at Cork District Court yesterday because of the seriousness of the charge.

It was alleged that a downstairs window was broken for the purpose of gaining entry. It was further alleged that damage was caused to a fireplace in the house.

“He was located in a room at the premises. The main ground for the objection to bail is that gardaí believe he will commit further serious offences if granted bail. He is addicted to heroin,” it was alleged by the detective.

Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, said: “Mr O’Donovan oscillates between Cork Simon Community and 17 Foyle Avenue, Knocknaheeny. He would reside at 17 Foyle Avenue, keep a curfew of 9pm to 7am if necessary and sign twice a day at the local garda station and abstain from intoxicants. Would that assuage your concerns?”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody until January 9.