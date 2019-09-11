News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Obesity levels too high as 1 in 6 children are overweight

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 03:35 PM

One in six school children are overweight or obese and while levels appear to have stabilised or decreased in recent years, especially in girls, they are still too high.

Results from the latest National Children's Survey 2017-2018 show that 16% of five to 12-year-olds are obese or overweight – 19% of girls and 14% of boys.

A similar study conducted during 2003 and 2004 found that 25% of children were obese or overweight – 30% of girls and 19% of boys.

Consumption of sugar, salt and saturated fat are higher than recommended but there is a shift towards reduced-fat milk, brown bread, whole fruit and water.

Children are still not eating enough fruit and vegetables - at about three servings a day, it is well below the recommended five to seven.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology, University College Dublin and Technological University Dublin

Dr Janette Walton from Cork Institute of Technology said the scientific data provided by the study could be used to develop healthy eating guidelines.

Dr Walton pointed out that eating at home was the main source of calories (87%) and the main influence on dietary quality for school children.

“We need to continue to promote guidelines for healthy eating for this age group – guidelines that focus on appropriate portion sizes, lower consumption of fat, salt and sugar and higher intake of vegetables and other foods that provide key vitamins and minerals,” she said.

Most children are getting enough vitamins and minerals but significant numbers have inadequate intakes of vitamin D (94%) and calcium (37%).

Dr Breige McNulty from UCD's Institute of Food and Health said the high levels of overweight and obesity in school children needed to be addressed.

Almost seven out of ten (69%) children achieved the recommended 'at least 60 minutes' of physical activity per day.

READ MORE

Almost 200 HSE staff suffer serious physical assaults by patients since January 2018

More on this topic

One in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research showsOne in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research shows

Dublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutesDublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutes

Irish Heart Foundation 'dismayed' after planning permission granted to fast-food restaurant near schoolIrish Heart Foundation 'dismayed' after planning permission granted to fast-food restaurant near school

Study concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesityStudy concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesity


TOPIC: Obesity

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

One in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research showsOne in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research shows

Meat Industry Ireland called on to 'get down off their high horse' and return to talks Meat Industry Ireland called on to 'get down off their high horse' and return to talks

Stakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonaldStakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonald


Lifestyle

Three decades later and still a vamp.Remember Transvision Vamp? Here's what Wendy James did next

One of Europe’s most popular ski resorts transforms into a hiking playground during autumn. Here’s how to enjoy it, says Priya Joshi.7 ways to enjoy the snow-free alps in Switzerland

Sounds From A Safe Harbour in Cork got off to the perfect start with the astounding Loch na hHeala.Review: Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, Cork Opera House

Beetroot, in our memories of childhood eating, seems to be exclusively of the pickled variety, in jars of deep pink liquid; staining hands, clothes and surfaces.The Currabinny Cooks: The best beetroot recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »