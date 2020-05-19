News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Oberstown reported 171 ‘notifiable incidents’ last year

Oberstown reported 171 ‘notifiable incidents’ last year
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 07:21 AM

There was a 44% increase in ‘critical’ and ‘significant’ incidents in the state’s children’s detention centre last year.

Last year there were 171 ‘notifiable incidents’ in Oberstown, in north Dublin.

The details have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Latest figures show there are 38 boys and one girl in Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

The centre has three different grades for what it calls ‘notifiable’ incidents.

Grade 1 involves emergencies, such as a death or a potential loss of life.

Grade 2 incidents are critical situations, like a serious injury to a child after an assault.

Grade 3 incidents are less serious but still significant, such as a child failing to return to the centre after home-leave, or an injury that does not require emergency services.

In 2018, there were a total of 119 notifiable incidents, but this jumped to 171 last year.

Of 2019’s incidents, 13 were categorised as grade 2 and 158 were grade 3.

Former Mountjoy prison governor John Lonergan does not think the increase is concerning.

"For over a year, if you take 171 incidents in a detention centre that's dealing with young people all under 18 years of age, many of them with behaviour difficulties, overall I would say that it is a healthy enough situation," he said.

Oberstown says in the past number of years, it has developed a more accurate system for the reporting of all activity.

It says this has improved reporting greatly.

READ MORE

Man's death being treated as suspicious after body found in house in Dublin

More on this topic

Report finds 'significant' use of restrictive practices by Oberstown staff, but children feel safeReport finds 'significant' use of restrictive practices by Oberstown staff, but children feel safe

71% of youths detained in Oberstown have substance misuse problems71% of youths detained in Oberstown have substance misuse problems

Seven Oberstown residents presented with Gaisce awardsSeven Oberstown residents presented with Gaisce awards

Oberstown reduced use of single separation by almost a quarter last yearOberstown reduced use of single separation by almost a quarter last year


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

OberstownTOPIC: Oberstown

More in this Section

Most homes ‘seized by familiar banks’Most homes ‘seized by familiar banks’

Irish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by GardaíIrish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by Gardaí

Covid-19 testing set to increase to 100,000 a weekCovid-19 testing set to increase to 100,000 a week

Government increases funding of Pieta House by an extra €114,608 a monthGovernment increases funding of Pieta House by an extra €114,608 a month


Lifestyle

When it comes to sustainable living, one of the main ways we can make a difference is in our own homes.Making Cents: Avail of grants for sustainable living indoors

Having run for over 1,120 episodes since beginning in September 2009, it's easy to take WTF with Marc Maron for granted.Podcast Corner: Marc Maron's grief laid bare as he mourns partner's death

Irish indie acts and major labels don’t always go well together - Limerick trio Bleeding Heart Pigeons can testify to that.Limerick band Bleeding Heart Pigeons hope to fly high again

Following the incredible success of Normal People, Eoghan O’Sullivan selects other Irish novels that could work as a small-screen seriesTen Irish books to follow Normal People on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »