News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Oberstown management say 'sustained improvements' made in past year

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 02:13 PM

Management at the Oberstown Children's Detention Centre says it has made "sustained improvements" in the past year.

The centre in north county Dublin issued its annual report today.

It has been nearly four years since the Oberstown Youth Detention Centre was set ablaze during a riot.

The centre was locked down, a member of staff was seriously injured, and three accommodation blocks were heavily damaged.

Oberstown today issued its latest annual report, laying out progress on its strategic plan and detailing the complex needs of the children in its care.

READ MORE

Slight drop in homeless figures last month but renewed calls for action

There were 132 young people detained at the centre last year, all but seven of them male.

52% needed mental health care and over two-thirds abused drink or drugs.

Almost half were not attending school before they were taken into the centre's care.

55 detainees participated in training to develop a sense of personal responsibility and address the causes of their behaviour - including non-violent restorative communication, empathy training, and tackling addiction.

In the report, Chair of the Board, Professor Ursula Kilkelly highlighted work undertaken at Oberstown to lead the way in the promotion of staff well-being.

“Oberstown has a dedicated organisational psychologist and during 2018 published a mental health and wellbeing booklet for all staff," said Prof. Kilkelly.

"During the year, the Campus became the first organisation in Ireland to train a full peer support work team on a third level accredited programme in Critical Incident Stress Management."

Pat Bergin
Pat Bergin

Director of Oberstown Pat Bergin said that it is evident in the report that "substantial progress" was made in the implementation of the CEHOP model of care.

"For example, the placement planning process was developed and now provides a strong framework to guide a young person’s journey through care in Oberstown," said Mr Bergin.

"Furthermore, through CEHOP, we are constantly seeking to expand the educational offering for young people to help prepare them for leaving the campus and returning to their families and communities.”

READ MORE

Brian Kennedy: I'm cancer-free after three-year fight

More on this topic

16 young offenders in Oberstown to be trained to become baristas each year

Update: Oberstown board defend decision not to publish report

Improvements at youth detention facility welcomed but ‘more effort needed’

Oberstown youth detention facility making ‘clear progress’

TOPIC: Oberstown

More in this Section

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

910 children taken into care in 2017, data reveals


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »