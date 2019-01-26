Ó Ríordáin mounting legal challenge to planned eight storey apartment block in Howth

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is mounting a legal challenge to planning permission for apartments in Howth.

He has leafleted residents and plans to hold a meeting on Monday to organise a judicial review.

Those against it say the eight-storey blocks are not in keeping with the area, while others have pointed out homes are badly needed.

Senator Ó Ríordáin says he has no problem with the Marlet Group building new homes but says local fears are being ignored.

He said: "I'm not opposing the development, what I am opposing is the scale and the over development of a site that'll lead to potential subsidence that effects lands and houses on Balscadden road and Asgard Park to the rear of the development."