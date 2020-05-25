'Nuuff respect’ - Department reveals praise for Taoiseach after he re-registered as doctor

"History will judge you well," was one of a number of laudatory messages sent through to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, in response to confirmation last month that he had re-registered as a doctor to help in the battle against Covid-19.

A total of 27 people wrote to the Taoiseach in response to the news that he had re-registered with the vast majority offering their support.

In records released following a Freedom of Information request, one mother wrote to the Dept of the Taoiseach on April 5 to say: “It is a humbling day indeed when the leader of our country offers his services on the ground to help those at the coalface during this pandemic….I have never been prouder than this evening and shared this information with my friends and family across the globe.”

Another person emailed the Taoiseach with the subject line "Well Done" and added a brief message: "Well done for going back to doctoring…Nuuff respect", while another wrote "What a great example of citizen goodness and a strong show of humanity in helping with the Coronavirus workload. A true sign of empathy".

A frontline nurse emailed to say to tell the Taoiseach: “I am very proud of you putting yourself forward for relief GP work. Please continue the good work in both the Government and medical world.”

One person sent through a gushing tribute on April 5 to say: “In the current crisis, you have led us outstandingly.

I cannot put into words the sense of pride you would have brought to me.

“It will be a difficult time for us all, but I have no doubt that you will be remembered for how you led through this. When I see how other world leaders have responded, I feel a sense of relief and pride to be under your leadership.”

Another person wrote to say on April 6: "Leo, re-registering into the medical profession to help tackle Covid-19 on the front line is very brave and a very honourable thing to do. It shows how much you really care for our citizens.”

In another email sent through on April 6, a person from overseas wrote: “As someone who has a doctor in my family, I want to tell you how impressive and inspiring your willingness to use your knowledge and training from your previous career to ensure all hands are on deck fighting the pandemic in Ireland.

“You provide an outstanding leadership example to the Irish people and those across the globe for that matter….I want to wish you the best of luck, Godspeed and keep up the hard work and efforts…they do not go un-noticed even in places far from Ireland.”

Another person living overseas wrote: “I hope your country is proud of you, because they should be. I wish with all my heart that my Government’s leaders would show as much courage, but any courage at all is completely beyond them.”

One person on April 7 wrote to tell Mr Varadkar: “I hear you are being criticised about registering as a doctor by some in the media.

“This has greatly angered me…I am just a regular citizen whose business has been closed because of the new regulations. I don’t know if it will be possible to recover my business but right now that doesn’t matter. I want to let you know that you are doing, in my opinion, an outstanding job in both of your areas of expertise - namely politics and medicine.”

Not all thought it was a good idea. One front line nurse with a vulnerable husband and a son doing the Leaving Cert stated that the “stress is unbearable” and told the Taoiseach ‘Leo..answering phone calls is a PR exercise”.

Another writer told the Taoiseach’s office: “I cannot believe that it’s necessary for Leo Varadkar to register/sign up for health care duties.

“We need him as our national leader - full stop! For which he’s doing a fine job. That’s where the country needs him - it’s why we voted for him.

To give up time for medical practice suggests panic or a misguided popularity winner - neither of which can be a good idea.

Another person said that while admiring the decision by Mr Varadkar, they had reservations, saying: “I just want to say that your best place on the front line is in your role as our Taoiseach where you are best placed to assure us that we will be okay under your watch”.