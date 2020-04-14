Nursing Homes Ireland to meet Harris to discuss issues surrounding Covid-19

Nursing Homes Ireland will meet with health minister Simon Harris this afternoon to discuss issues surrounding Covid-19.
149 clusters of coronavirus can be found in nursing homes - more than a third of the total amount.
NHI believes there was a lack of priority placed on nursing homes in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak
CEO Tadhg Daly believes issues around staffing and PPE are major problems in the homes.
“Clearly given the situation over the last number of weeks as it has unfolded, we would say that there has been a lack of prioritisation of nursing homes by Government," he said.
“This is now being addressed and has to continue to be addressed to ensure the safety, well-being and high-quality care for 25,000 older people.”
The coronavirus crisis in nursing homes will be discussed at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team this morning.
The Health Minister says further measures will be introduced to tackle the 149 clusters in these facilities.