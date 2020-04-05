Nursing home body welcome new Covid-19 moves but regret threat recognised so late

Nursing Homes Ireland have said the Government did not prioritise the sector and were "late to the table" in recognising the threat of Covid-19 to the sector.

40 clusters of Covid-19 infections have been identified in the country - mainly in the east of the country.

The group has however welcomed the announcement yesterday of financial support to the care homes and the plan for staff to be checked for Covid-19 symptoms.

CEO of the association, Tadhg Daly, said it is good to now get support from the state.

He said: "There is quite a bit of concern in the sector obviously, but staff need to feel supported and .... the words of the minister thanking Nursing Homes Ireland and indeed the staff is particularly important.

"It is the staff who are leaving their own homes and many occasions going into care for the residents of the nursing homes."

Yesterday the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, introduced a number of new measures for nursing homes in Ireland amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Twice-daily staff screening measures will begin in nursing homes while COVID-19 testing will be prioritised for nursing home staff.