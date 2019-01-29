NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Nurses strike still on as Labour Court decides against intervention

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 03:12 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Tomorrow’s nurse’s strike is to go ahead after the Labour Court decided not to intervene in the dispute.

Both sides failed to reach agreement late last night at talks in the Labour Court.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the HSE and government officials spent eight hours at the negotiations – which ended shortly before 1am this morning.

37,000 members of the INMO will stage the industrial action from 8am, over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

The union says it is disappointed and is still seeking "reasonable" proposals from the Government.

The HSE is urging people to stay away from emergency departments and has cancelled 25,000 appointments.

Thousands of outpatient appointments and elective surgeries have been cancelled ahead of the action.

Report finds improvement in cancer survival rates since centralisation of services

The Labour Court heard lengthy presentations from both sides last night.


